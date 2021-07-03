REDBUD! Welcome race fans to America’s birthday weekend as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship invades Buchanan, Michigan for the RedBud National. It’s great to have fans back at this event and the hills surrounding the track today are sure to be packed full of them. There was some rain very early in the week here but the weather has been great for a few days now and we’re looking at another really solid day today with temperatures hovering in the 70s and the sun expected to be shining.
You can catch all the action live on Peacock today with first moto coverage being shown on MAVTV with delayed covered of the second motos being shown on NBC Sports. First practices will start at 8:00am EST with first gate drop coming at 1:00pm.
On the heels of the High Point National, the two biggest stories surrounded Eli Tomac’s resurgent second moto and Jalek Swoll’s breakthrough first career 250 class overall. For Tomac, he will look to keep that form rolling this weekend after what has been a disappointing three rounds to this point for the former three time 450 class champion. Dylan Ferrandis regained the points lead in the 450 class with his 2-2 overall win at High Point as he now sits just three points clear of Ken Roczen in the standings heading into today’s action at round four.
For Swoll, the win came seemingly out of nowhere as he turned a previous best the round before of sixth into 1-3 scores for the overall. The win catapulted him up to fourth in the championship standings, still behind the Lawrence brothers of Jett and Hunter with Justin Cooper splitting the two. Cooper was able to claim his first moto win of the year in the second moto at High Point as well and did so by outlasting a consistent attack from Jett Lawrence from behind. The younger Lawrence brother remains the championship leader heading into today’s action as he sits 11 points up on Cooper. We’ll have live updates throughout the day here at RedBud, so stick with us as we drop the gates!
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The 250B class was the first group to hit the track and boasted 44 riders! ClubMX Yamaha’s newest recruit, Brandon Scharer, was fastest in the B group. As the A group hit the track, it was clear the track had been ripped deeper compared to the previous two rounds and riders were struggling to keep momentum through low lying corners.
Austin Forkner was the first rider to attempt Larocco’s Leap but he shorted it badly and was sent over the bars. Fortunately, he was able to remount and continue on. Nate Thrasher was the first rider to get all the way over, though he did slightly clip as well. Justin Cooper and Joshua Varize both sent it with both riders coming up similarly short.
As the flag waved, it was Jo Shimoda who went fastest over RJ Hampshire. Ironically, both riders had crashed in the same corner after Larocco’s Leap at different points of the session. Justin Cooper was third quickest with Hunter and Jett Lawrence rounding out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|12:40.351
|2:06.583
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:15.773
|2:07.288
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Justin Cooper
|11:14.151
|2:07.608
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Brandon Scharer
|10:44.835
|2:07.780
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:53.350
|2:07.903
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
Adam Cianciarulo continued his hot streak in the first qualifying sessions as he again went fastest in the 450A group. Cianciarulo was the only rider in the 2:04s as he laid down a 2:04.8, but Chase Sexton was hot on his heels with a 2:05.0. Maybe the surprise of the first session was that of Cooper Webb who was third fastest. The reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion has struggled through three rounds so far and hasn’t been able to get the ball rolling on the heels of his supercross title. He just tipped Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen who were fourth and fifth fastest, respectively.
The track was certainly deep for the first sessions, but the sun is now out and it will begin to dry the track rather quickly. Look for times to likely drop more in the second sessions coming up here shortly.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|11:16.218
|2:04.841
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|11:22.283
|2:05.062
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Cooper Webb
|12:14.336
|2:05.244
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|10:35.484
|2:05.444
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|10:59.494
|2:05.580
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R