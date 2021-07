Kris Keefer and his son Aden break in the new 2022 KTM 250 SX-F out at Glen Helen Raceway. Keefer explains some of the key differences to expect not only with this 2022 model, but what we can learn about KTM's vision for the future based off this machine. He'll take you through some stock settings that are recommended, some aftermarket parts that might be good for you to take a look at, and what to expect from the bike when you hit the track.

2022 KTM 250 SX-F