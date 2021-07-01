Who’s Hot

Dylan Ferrandis is approaching this series like a 450 veteran. While he is older than his rookie status would indicate, his fitness and poise have been impressive against this 450 field.

Ken Roczen has been much better than, well, pretty much everyone expected. His ability to slice through the field in the High Point National second moto is rare stuff, folks. He was making secondary lines into the fastest option, meanwhile passing multiple riders at a time.

Eli Tomac finally showed us the form that created his legacy. Whether or not he can continue to harness that intensity is yet to be seen. Still, that lap he passed Adam Cianciarulo was all time great.

Cianciarulo won the first moto (even with the late crash scare) at High Point and served notice that he will be a factor. His arm pump woes look to be the only chink in his armor thus far.

Jalek Swoll came out of absolutely nowhere to win the overall at High Point. I’m still so surprised at the burst of speed he found.

RJ Hampshire had a horrible day at High Point but could have just as easily been your overall winner. His riding deserves to be on this list even if the results don’t.

Justin Cooper rode away to an easy second moto win at High Point. That dominant form is what I haven’t seen enough of from JC32. If he can find a way to unleash that form regularly, the 250 field is in big trouble.

Even though Jett Lawrence didn’t have a superb day in Pennsylvania, his 3-2 scores are much better than what I would have guessed. He just didn’t have the breakout speed we are used to seeing. If a 3-2 is a ho-hum day, though, he is setting a high bar for consistency.