Phil finally had a good moto! He got 14th in the first moto at High Point! Look out, Ferrandis/Roczen and the rest: the title drive has begun.

Okay then the second moto wasn't as good. At least Phil is still out there, we were worried a bunch of first-turn crashes were going to leave him too beat up to keep going. Well, if you're gonna be dumb you better be tough. Phil is at least one of those.

Do you have a burning question you want to ask Phil? Send your question in to phil@racerxonline.com and Phil will be glad to answer.

Dear Filthy Phil,

It’s weird BOTH Troll Brothers crashed out bigly at the very beginning of their SX and MX seasons this year. And at the same races. Twice! Also, I was there at 2016 High Point the day BOTH brothers’ Star Racing motors “failed” with identical symptoms. It was eminently possible that it was Cooper Webb’s turn to win the 250 championship that year, not goofy Jeremy’s. Is this all in my imagination? Hey, maybe Jeremy’s messed up 2021 is revenge for Star messing up his 2016? Jeremy is goofy but one of the most talented racers ever. I like and support him. Cooper may have won in 2016, but he is great too and needs no unfair advantages. I wish you the best Filthy. Enjoyed watching you at Mount Morris! Scott

Scott,

Yes. Jeremy and Alex getting hurt at the same race, at the same time is very eerie to me. It makes me happier than ever to know I'm not related to those fools. Then you bring up the engine issues at High Point in 2016 when they both failed. That was really bizarre. High Point 2016 was a rough, rough day. That day caused a lot of headaches and a lot of tension for a long time. The top four 250 guys were super close in points (Savagty, Troll, Jmart, Coop) until then. I have to disagree with you on the way you say it was Coop's “turn” to win a championship. It’s never someone’s turn to do so. It always comes down to the one that earned it. Do I think Coop and Jmart (if didn’t get hurt) would have battled it out? Yes, 100%. But in 2016, no one could match Coop mid way through the season. Once he got rolling, he was unstoppable. No doubt Jeremy had a lot of outdoor championship experience at that time and was a beast. But I think Coop was ready for the challenge that year.