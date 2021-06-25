Results Archive
How to Watch: Snowshoe GNCC & MXGP of Great Britain

How to Watch Snowshoe GNCC & MXGP of Great Britain

June 25, 2021 1:25pm

The ninth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, for the Snowshoe GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Sunday at Matterley Basin for the MXGP of Great Britain.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM World Motocross Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, June 27
    Matterley Basin
    Winchester GB United Kingdom
    • MX2 Free Practice 
      Live
      June 27 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free Practice 
      Live
      June 27 - 5:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 27 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 27 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 27 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 27 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      June 27 - 5:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      June 27 - 6:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States182
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States178
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States140
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia140
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States137
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States202
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States183
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States132
4Lyndon Snodgrass Australia131
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States127
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States220
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States185
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States181
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States117
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States218
2Rachael Archer New Zealand204
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia150
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States134
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States131
Full Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia50
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands40
3Romain Febvre France37
4Alessandro Lupino Italy34
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland31
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France50
2Ruben Fernandez Spain42
3Mathys Boisrame France40
4Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands36
5Rene Hofer Austria34
Full Standings

Other Links

Grand National Cross Country Series

Snowshoe GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Great Britain

MXGP of Great Britain Race Center

MXGP of Great Britain Timetable

MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Grand National Cross Country Series

Snowshoe Mountain Resort
10 Snowshoe Drive
Snowshoe, WV 2629

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

FIM Motocross World Championship

Matterley Basin, Winchester
Matterley Farm, A31 Alresford Road, Winchester. Hampshire. England SO21 1HW

Free Practice — 4:30 a.m. EDT/1:30 a.m. PDT
Motos — 7 a.m. EDT/4 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Snowshoe GNCC.

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Snowshoe GNCC layout.
The 2021 Snowshoe GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

Matterley Basin circuit in Great Britain.
Matterley Basin circuit in Great Britain. MXGP

Race Day Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

Snowshoe Race Day Schedule

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Quads

  • ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
  • 7:00am - 7:45am | Youth ATV Registration
  • 7:30am - 6:00pm | Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
  • 7:00am - 11:00pm | Shuttle Operations run for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek) 304-572-5808.
  • 8:00am | Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 8:05am - 9:45am | Amateur ATV Registration
  • 9:00am - 4:00pm | Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am  | Ride For Life: Hand Bike vs Snowshoe Mountain. Rory Mead Fundraising Event for Lucas Grounds
  • 10:00am | Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 11:05am | Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:30pm - 4:45pm | eMTB Registration
  • 1:00pm | Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 2:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:30pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 6:00pm - 7:00pm | Team Faith Youth Activities
  • 6:30pm | GNCC Graduation: Saturday in The Village
  • 7:00pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
  • 7:00pm - 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row

Sunday, June 27, 2021 - Bikes

  • 7:00am | Registration
  • 7:00am - 8:00pm | Shuttle Operations for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek)
  • 7:30am - 5:00pm | Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
  • 8:00am | Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 9:00am - 12:00pm | Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
  • 10:00am | Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
  • 1:00pm | Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Main image courtesy of Mack Faint.

