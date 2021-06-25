The ninth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, for the Snowshoe GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Sunday at Matterley Basin for the MXGP of Great Britain.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series