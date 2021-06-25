The ninth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, for the Snowshoe GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on Sunday at Matterley Basin for the MXGP of Great Britain.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
SnowshoeSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Saturday, June 26
FIM World Motocross Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Great BritainEMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 27
2021 Standings
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|182
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|178
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|140
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|140
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|137
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|202
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|183
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|132
|4
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|131
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|127
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|220
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|185
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|181
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|117
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|218
|2
|Rachael Archer
|204
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|150
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|134
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|131
FIM World Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|50
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|40
|3
|Romain Febvre
|37
|4
|Alessandro Lupino
|34
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|31
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|50
|2
|Ruben Fernandez
|42
|3
|Mathys Boisrame
|40
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|36
|5
|Rene Hofer
|34
Other Links
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Great Britain
MXGP of Great Britain Race Center
MXGP of Great Britain Timetable
MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Grand National Cross Country Series
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
10 Snowshoe Drive
Snowshoe, WV 2629
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
FIM Motocross World Championship
Matterley Basin, Winchester
Matterley Farm, A31 Alresford Road, Winchester. Hampshire. England SO21 1HW
Free Practice — 4:30 a.m. EDT/1:30 a.m. PDT
Motos — 7 a.m. EDT/4 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Snowshoe GNCC.
Track Map
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
Race Day Schedule
Grand National Cross Country Series
Snowshoe Race Day Schedule
Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Quads
- ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
- 7:00am - 7:45am | Youth ATV Registration
- 7:30am - 6:00pm | Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
- 7:00am - 11:00pm | Shuttle Operations run for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek) 304-572-5808.
- 8:00am | Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
- 8:05am - 9:45am | Amateur ATV Registration
- 9:00am - 4:00pm | Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am | Ride For Life: Hand Bike vs Snowshoe Mountain. Rory Mead Fundraising Event for Lucas Grounds
- 10:00am | Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 11:05am | Pro ATV Registration
- 1:30pm - 4:45pm | eMTB Registration
- 1:00pm | Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 2:00pm | Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:30pm | Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm | Team Faith Youth Activities
- 6:30pm | GNCC Graduation: Saturday in The Village
- 7:00pm | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
- 7:00pm - 7:45pm | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row
Sunday, June 27, 2021 - Bikes
- 7:00am | Registration
- 7:00am - 8:00pm | Shuttle Operations for event (continuous loops for Top of the World & Silver Creek)
- 7:30am - 5:00pm | Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
- 8:00am | Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 9:00am - 12:00pm | Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am | Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 1:00pm | Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Main image courtesy of Mack Faint.