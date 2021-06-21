Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has been steadily improving through each round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Despite taking off with the lead in the first moto of the year, a crash and subsequent arm pump pushed Cianciarulo out of the top 10 on the day. He found his way to the podium at the second round in Colorado and now claimed his first moto win of the year at High Point on Saturday. Though he wasn’t able to win the overall with a fourth-place finish in the second moto, he still feels confident that his level is constantly increasing.

He spoke with the media via Zoom following Saturday’s action.

Adam, last year you had great 450 success. On the podium heaps of times, but you didn’t really get to have the fans. Today they were on the podium chanting "AC." What’s that like to experience that? That’s got to feel pretty cool. I think that’s going to be what RedBud is going to be like.

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah. Definitely looking forward to RedBud. You have those moments, it’s like I worked my whole life to be a dirt bike racer and that’s a moment you just try to soak in – all the fans, the crowd. I grew up watching all The Great Outdoors DVDs and obviously going to the races and watching, and then now to kind of be on the other side of the fence and be a part of it, really cool. COVID obviously was terrible, horrible for everybody, but it does give you some perspective. I’m probably more grateful for the fans than before. You tend to take stuff for granted when you always have it, so definitely kind of just enjoying it a little bit more. Definitely looking forward to RedBud, too.