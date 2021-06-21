After a sixth in the first moto of the GEICO High Point National, Eli Tomac was sitting on 9-8-11-10-6 scores to start the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Not exactly the championship-level stuff expected from Eli, who has won the 450 National Motocross Championship three times.

Then, all of a sudden, the championship-level Eli returned! He started better in moto two at High Point, tracked down his Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo for the lead, then took off for the moto win.

What changed? According to Eli, not much. Here’s what he had to say to the media in the post-race press conference.

Eli, did you just get mad and go out and get a win?

[Laughs] Oh, man. I kind of got mad and just went out and won. Put myself in a lot better track position early on. That really changed it for me. I just felt like I was behind in those other motos and was just not riding like myself at all, struggling with lines and kind of connecting that whole track. So, I don't know. Kind of flipped the switch. Another kind of a weird Eli Tomac, but that’s how it goes. I’m glad to win something.

Eli, that second moto, when you made that pass on Adam, it just looked like you went back to the Eli of old. You attacked that billboard corner there after that and you just kept going. Did it feel different moto two to the first five we’ve had so far this season?

Oh, totally. I was like a whole different guy. I don’t even really know why, other than like I said, just put myself in an early track position up there. I thought the track was really good this weekend. It was one of the best High Points, in my opinion, for moistening the track and just how it was prepped. I looked at it last night and was like, 'Dang, this track looks sweet,' and it turned out that way. It had some fun stuff on it, like that dozer berm you were talking about. The whole thing shaped up, in my opinion, in the right way between rough enough, technical enough, but not a total mess in the morning.