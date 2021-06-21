The High Point National provided some close racing throughout the field on Saturday, and Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence, and Colt Nichols found themselves in plenty of them. All three found each other a bit in the first moto along with Jo Shimoda while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll held the lead spots. Eventually, Lawrence would go 3-2 for second overall ahead of Cooper who claimed 5-1 scores for third, with Nichols putting up 2-5 scores for fourth.

All three riders spoke with the media via Zoom about their days.

Jett Lawrence | 2ND IN 250 CLASS

Jett, on the podium you talked about being behind Justin Cooper in the second moto and kind of realizing you maybe didn’t have the pace to run him down. How do you feel, in this second year, you’ve mentally developed to be able to kind of realize that, in the moto, where you could settle into a pace and take what’s given to you instead of kind of winging it for a win every time?

Jett Lawrence: We always have another eye on a rider, and obviously Cooper was out front. He had a bit of a gap. [I thought] It is possible if I can get some good lap times and maybe close that gap to at least put some pressure onto him. Each lap I just kept looking and looking once I got into second. I was taking some chunks out, but it wasn’t major. I was pushing quite a bit because he was on it in that second one and had a really good flow. I had a little bit of a flow but wasn’t the best. I was in a little bit of a weird spot. I was in no man’s land. The gap away was like, I could try and push it to get to him or I could relax and stay where I am. I ended up just playing the safe route and took second. At least I still gained some points on him [for the day], so I’m going to take second. If I try and keep pushing, I’m going to end up on the dirt. So, I ended up going with that decision. I felt like that was the right one this weekend.