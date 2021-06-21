Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point Recap

With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the High Point National, round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the track, then we attempt to get his teammate Brandon Hartranft to talk. Later, we chat with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger about what could have been (a mudder) and then 450 overall winner Dylan Ferrandis. In French, actually!

Film/edit by: Tom Journet

