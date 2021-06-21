Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point Recap

June 21, 2021 8:15am | by:

With the help of Twisted Tea, Jason Weigandt and Max Anstie break down the High Point National, round three of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Anstie talks about the track, then we attempt to get his teammate Brandon Hartranft to talk. Later, we chat with Monster Energy/Star Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger about what could have been (a mudder) and then 450 overall winner Dylan Ferrandis. In French, actually!

Film/edit by: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase. 

