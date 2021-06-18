The third round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 19, at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the first 450 moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11 p.m./8 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule