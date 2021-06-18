The third round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 19, at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the first 450 moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11 p.m./8 p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
High PointSaturday, June 19
- QualifyingLiveJune 19 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJune 19 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJune 19 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJune 19 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJune 19 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)June 19 - 10:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)June 19 - 11:00 PM
ENTRY Lists
High Point - 250 Entry ListJune 19, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
High Point - 450 Entry ListJune 19, 2021
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
2021 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|390
|2
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|377
|3
Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|288
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|277
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|271
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|355
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|343
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|321
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|314
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|290
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Saturday, June 19, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.