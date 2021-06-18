Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles

How to Watch: High Point

How to Watch High Point

June 18, 2021 10:00am

The third round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 19, at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and the first 450 moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two) followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11 p.m./8 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 19
    High Point Raceway
    Mt. Morris, PA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 19 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      June 19 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 1 
      Live
      June 19 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      June 19 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 1 
      Live
      June 19 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2 
      Live
      June 19 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Moto 2 
      Live
      June 19 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      June 19 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      June 19 - 11:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
High Point National broadcast information.
High Point National broadcast information. Pro Motocross

ENTRY Lists

Motocross

High Point - 250 Entry List

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Complete Entry List
Motocross

High Point - 450 Entry List

June 19, 2021
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Zach Osborne
Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
Complete Entry List

2021 Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France390
2Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States377
3Shane McElrath
Canton, NC United States288
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia277
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States271
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne
Abingdon, VA United States355
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States343
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States321
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France314
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States290
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class



General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 Pro Motocross Teams

high point National

High Point National Race Center

High Point National 250 Class Entry List

High Point National 450 Class Entry List



Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — @racerxonline

Facebook — @racerxonline

YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter — @ProMotocross

Instagram — @ProMotocross

Facebook — @AmericanMotocross

YouTube — @AmericanMotocross



High Point Raceway
218 Taylortown Rd
Mt Morris, PA 15349

Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. p.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the High Point National.

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

High Point National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, June 19, 2021

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now