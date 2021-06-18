Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 27
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: High Point National

June 18, 2021 5:25pm | by: &

6D Helmets presents your first look at the High Point National as we prepare for round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship here in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. With the first weekend off the series already coming and going, High Point could be a turning point for some riders as the series works towards the mid-point. Jason Weigandt discusses what to expect at the third round of the series.

Main image courtesy of Andrew Fredrickson.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now