6D Helmets presents your first look at the High Point National as we prepare for round three of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship here in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. With the first weekend off the series already coming and going, High Point could be a turning point for some riders as the series works towards the mid-point. Jason Weigandt discusses what to expect at the third round of the series.

Main image courtesy of Andrew Fredrickson.