FIM Motocross World Championship Schedule Update
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing presents some updates to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship racing calendar.
Firstly, MXGP is pleased to confirm the venue for the MXGP of France on the 9th & 10th of October, as Lacapelle-Marival! The circuit, located in the southwest of France is not entirely new to the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the venue having hosted the MX3 World Championship in 2009 and 2011, along with a round of EMX2 and WMX.
While this will be the first time that Lacapelle-Marival will officially welcome MXGP, majority of the GP riders are very familiar with the French circuit, as it is a regular host of the annual pre-season International ‘Masters of Motocross’ race.
Infront Moto Racing are delighted to add another new circuit to the 2021 MXGP racing calendar and look forward to heading to France in October.
Additionally, the MXGP of Latvia in Kegums, originally scheduled on the 10th & 11th of July, will now move to the 7th & 8th of August, meanwhile the MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla will no longer take place in 2021 and is postponed to the 2022 season.
Unfortunately, these changes have been unavoidable and while we are saddened to not be heading to Sweden once again in 2021, we look forward to returning to the popular Uddevalla circuit next year under better circumstances.
Infront Moto Racing would like to thank all of the parties involved for understanding and cooperation during this period. We look forward to continuing the racing this season and delivering a really strong championship.
2021 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Russia Sunday, June 13
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 276:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 46:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, July 186:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, July 256:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) WMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races
Sunday, August 16:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, August 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, August 226:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Turkey WMX, EMX Open, EMX2t Races
Sunday, September 55:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, September 197:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of France EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) WMX, EMX125 Races
Sunday, October 316:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Argentina Sunday, November 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Asia (Indonesia) Sunday, November 286:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, December 56:00 AM