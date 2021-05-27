Inside Travis Pastrana’s Road to Launching His CBD Brand

Starting Just Live and becoming a vocal advocate for CBD weren’t decisions he took lightly. And people let him hear about it.

“I’ve never taken more crap than I have for promoting CBD,” he says. “To be fair, at one point I didn’t believe in it at all, but I went down a dark road. I’ve been hurt a lot; so has my family, and so have my friends. When you get tired of painkillers and there’s nothing else to turn to, when physical therapy doesn’t help, it can be that kick in the right direction. CBD isn’t some crazy fix-all. It doesn’t make you feel euphoric, but it can help get you to a better place.”

CBD has really taken off among professional athletes across all kinds of disciplines, and for Just Live, Travis is partnered with some big names who all found that CBD assisted them in their careers and beyond.

“One of the greatest skateboarders of all time, Paul Rodriguez,” Travis says. “Klay Thompson [the ace Golden State Warriors shooting guard]. As far as sports, these guys are at the top of their game.”

Another huge partner is Alex Morgan, the World Cup–winning striker for the U.S. Women’s National team who has credited CBD with helping her both on and off the field.

“My girls love Alex,” Travis says. “Like anyone, when the U.S. starts winning, everyone starts paying attention. Alex is kind of like the face of that. It’s cool to see her, especially going through pregnancy and everything and coming back. She was going to come back just a couple months after the Olympics. Now she’s got an extra year, which is great. You’ve got to do stuff not only as an athlete, but there’s certain things that you’ve got to do to speed up and help yourself, but to do it naturally.”