The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Sam Morton is a lifelong moto fan who turned his passion into a thriving business, as SKDA is one of the hottest graphics brands in the sport today. Sam has built a global brand from his home country of Australia and now works with some of the top teams in the sport.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Sam (the SKDA Founder & Director) and Luke dive into what it took to build SKDA from an idea to a successful moto brand.

For more information on SKDA, visit us.skda.com.au.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.