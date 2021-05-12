Kris Keefer and Fox Racing's Kenny Day went to State Fair MX to ride and talk about the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250. Keefer breaks down the new features on the bike including the new MX2.0 tuner, the chassis, engine components, and more. He also explains the RM-Z250 is perfect for a novice to intermediate-type engine and he says the bike feels light and nimble, compared to the Yamaha YZ250F and Kawasaki KX250 which can be too powerful for riders right off of 125s or superminis. Watch Day in action on the Suzuki and hear what the duo says about the RM-Z250.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z250