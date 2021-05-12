Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Australian MX
Canberra
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250 Bike Intro

May 12, 2021 2:20pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer and Fox Racing's Kenny Day went to State Fair MX to ride and talk about the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z250. Keefer breaks down the new features on the bike including the new MX2.0 tuner, the chassis, engine components, and more. He also explains the RM-Z250 is perfect for a novice to intermediate-type engine and he says the bike feels light and nimble, compared to the Yamaha YZ250F and Kawasaki KX250 which can be too powerful for riders right off of 125s or superminis. Watch Day in action on the Suzuki and hear what the duo says about the RM-Z250.

2021 Suzuki RM-Z250

  • Spencer Owens
