Ah yes, 200 percent. Canard repeated it in nearly every interview that year, sticking to that optimism that hard work would equal success. Tougher times would come, but in Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Daytona that season, it really was simple: the 200 percent effort resulted in wins at 100 percent of the races.

Canard gives a lot of credit to his trainer at the time, Greg DiRenzo. We spend much of the podcast laughing about Greg’s New Jersey accent and hard-core training methods. Indeed, while most motocross trainers look like lean, mean bicycling machines, DiRenzo looked like he was ready to kick sand in everyone’s faces. He was big and buff, built like a bully. Not surprisingly, Trey says they did a lot of gym work, which he thinks put them a little ahead of their time. Back then long cycling sessions were the go-to training method for motocross. DiRenzo went for higher intensity.

“I give Greg a lot of credit for coming in with the kind of intensity and optimism that I had,” Trey says. “We worked hard. Really, really hard.”

“Those first three rounds I had no expectations,” he says. “I was just going to go and do my best and see what happened. Somehow that ended up being three in a row. It seemed like from that point in the series on, I had the pressure that I expected that I should win. But of the three I think Daytona really tops it off for me. Man, I still have that jersey at my house! I left it completely muddy and framed it. I was just a super special night. I think most people will remember that night.”

In that epic Daytona mudder, Canard got out front early. Villopoto, determined to end the win streak, started getting close, but then he fell and then fell again.

“I just remember it was the weirdest race,” says Canard. “I got the holeshot somehow. I had a horrible jump. I remember pulling into my gate and the water was over my wheel. My mechanic Brent [Presnell] was trying to pack the gate and he was literally just stomping water! Yeah, I got the holeshot and it was one of those races that seemed easy to me. I could see RV creeping up on me, but I was just going to hit my marks and try to not crash. From what I could see most of the whole night, people are just crashing like crazy. I remember I pushed really hard for a bit but then I almost looped out. I was spinning, spinning, spinning, and then I caught traction and almost looped out. I just maintained the lead from there. I think because I had clear vision, I was out front, I knew that if I could maintain this thing, I could win.”