450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 22
Full Schedule

Southwest Area Qualifier Added to Hawaii's Wailua Motocross Track

May 10, 2021 3:30pm | by:
An additional Southwest Area Qualifier has been added to the schedule for this weekend, May 15 and 16 in Kauai, Hawaii at Wailua Motocross track.

SOUTHWEST AREA QUALIFIER

May 15 and 16: Wailua Motocross – Kauai, Hawaii

View the event schedule and more information on the Wailua Motocross Area Qualifier.

Please keep an eye on the MXSports.com website for possible revisions to the upcoming Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2021 schedule page.

Wailua Motocross Track

Lihue, HI 976766
Directions 

