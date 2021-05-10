Southwest Area Qualifier Added to Hawaii's Wailua Motocross Track

An additional Southwest Area Qualifier has been added to the schedule for this weekend, May 15 and 16 in Kauai, Hawaii at Wailua Motocross track.

SOUTHWEST AREA QUALIFIER

May 15 and 16: Wailua Motocross – Kauai, Hawaii

View the event schedule and more information on the Wailua Motocross Area Qualifier.

Please keep an eye on the MXSports.com website for possible revisions to the upcoming Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2021 schedule page.

Wailua Motocross Track

Lihue, HI 976766

