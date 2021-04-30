For the second week in a row, Ken Roczen crashed while leading the main event and it cost him big time. The slightest mistake proved costly as now Roczen heads into the finale with a 22 point deficit to Cooper Webb and his chances at the title have whittled down to slim. We take a look at how Roczen's crash may have happened, why Cooper Webb charged to get around Jason Anderson so fast, and Marvin Musquin's first win of 2021.

We also look at Christian Craig's qualifying crash, Jo Shimoda becoming the first Japanese rider ever to win a supercross, and how close Colt Nichols came to clinching the title. Each championship is still up for grabs going into the finale, though the margins are slim on all of them. We look at how the championship scenarios shake out for the finale as well on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

