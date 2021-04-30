Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun May 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 1 Race Examination

April 30, 2021 2:45pm | by:

For the second week in a row, Ken Roczen crashed while leading the main event and it cost him big time. The slightest mistake proved costly as now Roczen heads into the finale with a 22 point deficit to Cooper Webb and his chances at the title have whittled down to slim. We take a look at how Roczen's crash may have happened, why Cooper Webb charged to get around Jason Anderson so fast, and Marvin Musquin's first win of 2021.

We also look at Christian Craig's qualifying crash, Jo Shimoda becoming the first Japanese rider ever to win a supercross, and how close Colt Nichols came to clinching the title. Each championship is still up for grabs going into the finale, though the margins are slim on all of them. We look at how the championship scenarios shake out for the finale as well on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now