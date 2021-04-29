Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Malcolm Stewart
250SX East Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
GNCC
Hoosier
Sun May 2
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: “Bullet” Billy Liles

April 29, 2021 12:15pm
FLY Racing's 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry's widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle.

I call up former factory Kawasaki rider, 500 Grand Prix winner “Bullet” Billy Liles to talk about what he’s doing now, looking back at his career, the day he won his first and only national, going factory to privateer, deciding to go to Europe, his success there, and much more.

Listen to the Liles podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Main Image: Thom Veety

