I call up former factory Kawasaki rider, 500 Grand Prix winner “Bullet” Billy Liles to talk about what he’s doing now, looking back at his career, the day he won his first and only national, going factory to privateer, deciding to go to Europe, his success there, and much more.

Listen to the Liles podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.