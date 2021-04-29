After 16 rounds, we are ready to end this 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s been a unique season of residencies, speedway venues, COVID-19 tests, and drama on the racetrack, too. Per the usual, most members of this traveling circus are ready to shift gears into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by this time of year. Overall, though, the Feld Entertainment crew deserves a round of applause for pulling off another season in the midst of global uncertainty. The protocols that states, counties, and venues enforce are nothing short of mind-numbing and yet, here we are, finishing on a high note. Great job to everyone involved.

Dirty Little Secrets

As for the finale track, it’s a no-nonsense layout. Long rhythms, two short whoops sections, and the usual 180’s. The start is very long this week which really emphasizes who has their engine package dialed in and who is suffering with the high elevation. Watch for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha’s in the 250 class (shocking) and the factory Hondas and KTMs to shine in the 450s.

The first corner is a long, left-hand 180 and immediately leads into a long rhythm section. If one of the elite riders grabs a holeshot and can pull the bigger rhythm section options on the first lap, he could gain a nice gap. The fastest way to get through this section will undoubtedly be to triple in. Once that triple in is landed, the 450’s will have two options. They can either triple onto a tabletop or triple over the tabletop (will be tough). If they triple on, they will then step off and then tabletop-to-single and into the corner. If they can get over that tabletop, though, they could then go for another quad into the corner. This line will be difficult to get right but if they can, they would save .5 seconds a lap minimum.