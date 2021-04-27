What a turnaround for Marvin Musquin. The Red Bull KTM rider notched the ninth 450SX win of his career on Saturday, but it was his first victory since March of 2019, and his first since a knee injury cost him all of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Further, Marvin’s 2021 season was dotted with ups and downs, as the Frenchman collected a few podiums but also struggled through other races, which is why he sits ninth in points. That’s quite a drop for a rider generally locked into the top three in multiple 450 title chases in supercross and motocross.

Then on Saturday, it all came back. Musquin held up under pressure from his teammate Cooper Webb and grabbed the victory. We talked to Marvin on the phone on Monday evening to hear about his race.

Racer X: You’ve won a pretty good amount of races in your career, but how high does this one rank? You had not won one since ’19. So was this one of the bigger ones? Or are other wins when they’re in title contention and stuff, do they feel bigger than this?

Marvin Musquin: That’s definitely a good question. This one is pretty high. Obviously, it’s not like my first one in Dallas back in ’17. The first one is like, “Oh my God!” But still, Saturday was like, “What did I just do!?” It was that type of feeling because of the way that my season was going. I had a lot of ups and downs. I had one second place and maybe two third places, or something like that. There were some races where I was super fast, like in Indianapolis I was fast, but I had issues like crashing and coming back from dead last. So it’s been super rough. Then in Dallas I qualified P1 and I was second in the heat, and then I got a massive crash hitting neutral and getting a concussion. So that definitely stopped my momentum. I basically spent two weeks not doing much trying to recover. If you miss two weeks of riding or intense training, it’s huge at this level, and having a concussion is super tough on your vision, focus, physical condition, everything. Then we went to Atlanta. Atlanta was pretty tough on me. I didn’t feel like I was very strong, but I was starting to kind of come back. It felt good to be back in Salt Lake in a regular supercross track, technical track. It was super good. To get a win like that, it’s just, whoa. When it’s definitely not expected, it’s a great feeling.

I can’t judge your season. I can’t figure it out. There have been so many of these weird crashes and first crashes and being dead last, as you said, and then you missed a little time there with the Arlington crash. Do you feel like you’re actually riding well this season, or do you still feel like you need to gain a percent or so to get to where you were a few years ago? Or do you feel like you were at that old level, you just couldn’t show it because of the crashes? Or was it both?

To be honest, the last few rounds I was definitely not where I would like to be, confidence-wise and physically. I was doing my best, but I felt like I couldn’t do any more because of how the season went and then having a crash like that and missing training. Like I said, it kind of feels good to be back on a regular supercross track after the three rounds in Atlanta, and then we went back to California to switch it up a little bit. I don't want to say I’m back and I’m going to win next weekend. [Laughs] That’s my goal, but I know how high the competition is. It’s just insane. There’s so many guys that can get on the podium or win. Cooper, he came back from sixth or fifth and got second, but that doesn’t happen every time. You see [Ken] Roczen who is fighting for a championship. He goes down, gets back up, and he actually lost a position to Dylan [Ferrandis] and got sixth. He never came back to a podium. That used to be like that a couple years ago.