Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Atlanta 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Thorn Devlin
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Sat May 1
Upcoming
Australian MX
Canberra
Sun May 2
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Salt Lake City 1

How to Watch Salt Lake City 1

April 22, 2021 2:15pm

The 16th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 24, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States339
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany323
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States299
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States264
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States234
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States180
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia160
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States158
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States142
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States138
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Salt Lake City 1 Supercross

Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City 1 450SX Entry List

Salt Lake City 1 250SX East Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross.

track map

The 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

animated track map

Race Day Schedule

Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, April 24, 2021

The 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Salt Lake City, Utah.

