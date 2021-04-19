Bell Releases Moto-10 Spherical Helmet
As leaders in head protection, one thing has stayed the same since we developed the first full-face motocross helmet in 1975 — we never stop breaking our own boundaries. Thriving on the progression of helmet development, we’re determined not to follow trends, but create leading solutions to make our riders safe while they perform at their best.
Meet the Moto-10 Spherical—the evolution of the Bell Moto series.
Born from the needs of top athletes around the world, the Moto-10 is our most advanced off-road helmet that sets a new industry standard. As a direct result of our athlete’s influence and feedback, the Moto-10 achieves a winning combination of increased protection, weight reduction, and extreme airflow, enhancing the rider’s experience and confidence.
As racing evolves, so do we. Combine our new technologies with our favored Bell fit and aggressive styling, and the Moto-10 not only emerges as the front-runner—it becomes the evolution of full-face protection.
Spherical Technology™ Powered by MIPS®
As the demands of racing increase, so does the need for increased protection. The Moto-10 is the first off-road helmet to offer Spherical Technology™ powered by MIPS. Created in the Bell+Giro testing Dome in Scotts Valley, CA, our proprietary Spherical Technology™ features a Ball-and-Socket design that helps redirect impact forces away from the brain, allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash. Because of the Spherical Technology channels inside the first-of-its-kind segmented 3K carbon shell, we achieve superior sweat management, weight reduction, and ventilation like never before—all without compromising energy management.
Thermal Exchange Airflow System™
This ventilation is so extreme, we named it the Thermal Exchange Airflow System™ because of how it sucks in cool air like a vacuum and then expels hot air through the side and rear exhaust ports. And as any rider knows, ventilation and sweat management go hand-in-hand. Take it from Cooper Webb: “I can feel the sweat running down my forehead then getting pushed across my brow and away from my googles.” Excited yet?
Virus™ CoolJade Liner
To withstand the heat exchange and hard use, we added a Virus™ CoolJade anti-bacterial liner. This removable, washable liner is made of fabric that has been infused with recycled jade to create a natural cooling effect. The ultra-wicking construction combined with CoolJade-infused yarn decreases your skin surface temperature up to 10˚ F— keeping you cool, comfortable, and focused on the race at hand.
NMR™ Bumpers
It’s not just the interior of the Moto-10 that’s protecting the rider, it’s the exterior as well. We constructed two NMR™ (No Missed Races) bumpers on either side of the helmet. These bumpers are made with a softer EPP material that compresses under load but bounces back to its original form, helping to reduce the likelihood of further injury caused from the helmet contacting your body. While no crash is good, a broken collar bone will keep you out of the Championship.
Panoramic Goggle Port
To top things off, the Moto-10 offers a Panoramic Goggle port—the largest in the market. The wider port provides better fitment, optimal sealing, and a massive field of view, increasing the rider’s visibility and safety when needed most.
Sweat Management
The Moto-10 was built for the fastest racers in the world, and every racer knows managing moisture is important mid moto. With the combination of the T.E.A. System, Spherical venting channels, and Segmented shell, we created not only industry-leading ventilation but also the ability to force perspiration across the rider’s brow — away from their goggles — preserving vision late in a race.
Flying Bridge Visor
Not all visors are created equal. The Flying Bridge Visor design allows more flexibility and improves airflow across the helmet. By not using a traditional center post and screw concept, we’re able to increase the amount of energy management material in a high impact zone.
Segmented 3K Shell
Getting cool air in the helmet is key but expelling hot air out of the helmet is even more important. Another first in the industry, the Moto-10’s segmented shell design provides a large exhaust vent, ensuring the rider stays comfortable and cool. Combined with our proven 3k carbon and you have the looks, light weight, and performance to attack the track.
Features:
- Spherical Technology™ powered by MIPS® NEW
- Segmented 3K Shell NEW
- Thermal Exchange Airflow System™ (T.E.A.S.) NEW
- NMR Bumper™ (No Missed Races, referring to the collarbone bumper) NEW
- Flying Bridge™ Visor
- Magnefusion™ Magnetic Emergency Release Cheek Pads
- Panoramic Goggle Port NEW
- Virus CoolJade™ Comfort Liner