Bell Releases Moto-10 Spherical Helmet 

As leaders in head protection, one thing has stayed the same since we developed the first full-face motocross helmet in 1975 — we never stop breaking our own boundaries. Thriving on the progression of helmet development, we’re determined not to follow trends, but create leading solutions to make our riders safe while they perform at their best.

Meet the Moto-10 Spherical—the evolution of the Bell Moto series.

Born from the needs of top athletes around the world, the Moto-10 is our most advanced off-road helmet that sets a new industry standard. As a direct result of our athlete’s influence and feedback, the Moto-10 achieves a winning combination of increased protection, weight reduction, and extreme airflow, enhancing the rider’s experience and confidence.

As racing evolves, so do we. Combine our new technologies with our favored Bell fit and aggressive styling, and the Moto-10 not only emerges as the front-runner—it becomes the evolution of full-face protection.