Race Day Feed: Atlanta 3

Race Day Feed Atlanta 3

April 17, 2021 11:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the 15th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're live from the speedway! We've got Justin Brayton hanging out with us in the press box, and his immediate noticed that this whoop section is super long. Tuesday's track had a double before the whoops, now the double is gone and more whoops have been added. But now Wil Hahn has told us that these whoops are a little closer together than Tuesday, so they might look gnarly but they're not as bad as they look. Still, when the unseeded 250 riders went out for the first practice, a lot of riders just chose to go around the side of the whoops. 

A lot of the layout is similar to the previous race on Tuesday, although the 3-2 rhythm that led to Cameron McAdoo's huge crash has been replaced by whoops, which is more similar to last Saturday's race here. The sand has been shifted to other sections of the course. The weather is going to be a little bit cooler than Tuesday, which will certainly be enjoyable for the riders, who were commenting on the heat last time.

It's incredible how much this series has changed over the course of two Atlanta races. Ken Roczen struggled at the first race here and took ninth, which allowed Cooper Webb to push his points lead to 22. Then Roczen answered back with a massive win while Webb struggled, and now the gap is down to 13 points. If Roczen can replicate his Tuesday race and get the lead under 10 before the series heads to Salt Lake's final two rounds, it will be very, very interesting. Also, there are tons of spoilers in the mix, as we're far from an old-school season where the title contenders automatically finish 1-2 no matter what. 

In the 250s, it's all about recovery. Justin Cooper has opened a slight gap in points over McAdoo, but McAdoo has to be hurting after his massive crash on Tuesday. Can he somehow get healed up enough to beat Cooper and apply pressure in the standings? Lots to play for tonight.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States157
2Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States148
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia141
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States121
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States313
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany300
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States246
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States215
Full Standings

Untimed Practice

The whoops make all the difference here. Enzo Lopes was the only one in the 250 B group who could really blitz all the way through with speed, and because of that he was nearly a second faster than anyone else.

The whoops were even tough for the factory bikes in the seeded 250 practice. Everyone was flexing and coming into the whoops with huge entrance speed, but halfway through the set nearly everyone had lost momentum. Only one man could nail the whole set on the first lap: Chris Blose. Blose just knows whoops! He led early. Then about three laps in, Justin Cooper nailed the set and also unlocked the biggest rhythms, and he went to the top, as he usually does. There were a lot of eyes on Cameron McAdoo to see how he would look after last Tuesday’s crash. His first two laps looked rough, but then he nailed the whoops, and sailed up to second-quickest. He looked good!

In the 450s, Cooper Webb has a point to prove. The whoops have been a real problem for him here in Atlanta, and with these whoops looking even tougher today, Coop was ready to flex and show he has a fix. He hammered the whoops on the first lap, even passing noted whoop master Jason Anderson. Webb, not known as a practice time hero, stood on top of the board early.

Then the next obstacle appeared--the whoops started to break down. The whoops started to form some cups and ruts, and the feel changed, and then Webb wasn’t as strong. Anderson ended up on top ahead of Roczen, which is basically the way practice looked on Tuesday. Eli Tomac was on the track but his transponder didn’t record any times, so we don’t know where the defending champion stands. He looked fine, though.

Tomac's transponder didn't record so that's why he's listed in 17th. Josh Hill actually rode in the B group.
Tomac's transponder didn't record so that's why he's listed in 17th. Josh Hill actually rode in the B group.

In 450 B, Brandon Hartranft is back after missing the first two events here. He was 11th fastest in this session. Alex Ray was on top, followed by Nick Schmidt and AJ Catanzaro.

Timed Practice

This big supercross track is in full bloom. It’s rare that you watch a supercross these days and marvel at the size of the  jumps—we’re used to seeing triples and quads and all of that. This track is big, though. Riders are unlocking a single before the sand and turning it into a quad, jumping the entire sand section. This is from the 250 class! Everything just looks and feels 20 percent larger than the typical air time on a supercross track.

Yet, the speed and jumps aren’t the thing. The whoops are still the separator. There are two sets. One set is tough, but the main set is straight-up gnarly. Hunter Lawrence topped the session and said it best:

“I honestly think it’s the whoops,” said Lawrence when asked where he’s making up time. “I didn’t see what any of the other guys did, but they’re so gnarly. There’s 18 [whoops] here. The [set with] ten over here were tough, but the [set with] 18 are gnarly. We’ll try to keep picking it up and see what we can do.”

Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dawson Ryker 01:51.4960 Olney, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Chance Blackburn 01:53.8640 Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Izaih Clark Izaih Clark01:54.6290 Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF250R
4Chris Howell 01:54.6810 Spokane, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
5Kyle Greeson 01:54.6950 Knightsen, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jerry Robin 01:46.6300 Hamel, MN United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Enzo Lopes 01:46.6380 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Honda CRF250R
3Derek Kelley 01:46.7770 Riverside, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
4Dominique Thury 01:47.0310 Schneeberg Germany Yamaha YZ250F
5Gared Steinke 01:48.7270 Woodland, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 01:41.0130 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Garrett Marchbanks 01:41.9600 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Cameron McAdoo
01:42.0060 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Nate Thrasher 01:42.2260 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Justin Cooper 01:42.2460 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

The 450 class qualifying sessions feature a recurring theme: Roczen and Anderson. On this track that means both of these guys are killing the whoops. Roczen makes ‘em look easy when he stays all the way on top, but even he chose to go around the whoops when he wasn’t on a fast lap. Cooper Webb sure looked good in the whoops when they were fresh, but it’s not as easy now that they’re getting beat up.

Chase Sexton had a good and bad session. He suffered two crashes in one lap, one was a spectacular sideways mid-air get off when his rear tire broke loose coming out of a corner, which sent him sideways off a double. Then he lost the front in a corner later in the lap. He was frustrated, but later came up for second in the session.

Eli Tomac struggled in this one, even when it looked like he was going for a heater lap he struggled in the whoops. That’s not typical for Eli.

Right now I have some really good speed in practice I’m just hitting my marks in practice it’s not like they’re crazy laps. But I need to get some starts, I’m having to do so much just to get to where I get, better starts would really help. I’m pretty sore. It was tough at the beginning of the day, but the more I ride you get the adrenaline going and it doesn’t really matter.

In the B group, Benny Bloss is still trying to get back to racing while nursing ankle injuries from Arlington. He went out for practice here on Saturday and Tuesday but didn’t race, he looks better this time. He was fasted in the session.

Freddie Noren, by the way, has announced on social media that he’s out for tonight due to an ankle injury.

Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 01:36.8350 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Chase Sexton 01:37.7670 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Ken Roczen 01:37.9780 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Dean Wilson 01:38.7020 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
5Dylan Ferrandis 01:38.9570 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Benny Bloss
01:44.2480 Oak Grove, MO United States Honda CRF450R
2Nick Schmidt 01:45.1370 Maryville, WA United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Alex Ray 01:45.2730 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
4Adam Enticknap 01:45.6020 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5Ronnie Stewart 01:46.5120 Easton, PA United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Supercross

Atlanta 3 (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Atlanta, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Joshua Greco Joshua Greco01:48.6090 Valparaiso, IN United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Luke Neese 01:49.5380 Jamestown, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
3Vann Martin 01:49.7110 Houston, TX United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Scotty Wennerstrom 01:49.9380 Tyler, TX United States Kawasaki KX450
5Wilson Fleming 01:51.2910 New Canaan, CT United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
