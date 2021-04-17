Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for the 15th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're live from the speedway! We've got Justin Brayton hanging out with us in the press box, and his immediate noticed that this whoop section is super long. Tuesday's track had a double before the whoops, now the double is gone and more whoops have been added. But now Wil Hahn has told us that these whoops are a little closer together than Tuesday, so they might look gnarly but they're not as bad as they look. Still, when the unseeded 250 riders went out for the first practice, a lot of riders just chose to go around the side of the whoops.
A lot of the layout is similar to the previous race on Tuesday, although the 3-2 rhythm that led to Cameron McAdoo's huge crash has been replaced by whoops, which is more similar to last Saturday's race here. The sand has been shifted to other sections of the course. The weather is going to be a little bit cooler than Tuesday, which will certainly be enjoyable for the riders, who were commenting on the heat last time.
It's incredible how much this series has changed over the course of two Atlanta races. Ken Roczen struggled at the first race here and took ninth, which allowed Cooper Webb to push his points lead to 22. Then Roczen answered back with a massive win while Webb struggled, and now the gap is down to 13 points. If Roczen can replicate his Tuesday race and get the lead under 10 before the series heads to Salt Lake's final two rounds, it will be very, very interesting. Also, there are tons of spoilers in the mix, as we're far from an old-school season where the title contenders automatically finish 1-2 no matter what.
In the 250s, it's all about recovery. Justin Cooper has opened a slight gap in points over McAdoo, but McAdoo has to be hurting after his massive crash on Tuesday. Can he somehow get healed up enough to beat Cooper and apply pressure in the standings? Lots to play for tonight.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|157
|2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|148
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|141
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|121
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|121
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|313
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|300
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|278
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|246
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|215
Untimed Practice
The whoops make all the difference here. Enzo Lopes was the only one in the 250 B group who could really blitz all the way through with speed, and because of that he was nearly a second faster than anyone else.
The whoops were even tough for the factory bikes in the seeded 250 practice. Everyone was flexing and coming into the whoops with huge entrance speed, but halfway through the set nearly everyone had lost momentum. Only one man could nail the whole set on the first lap: Chris Blose. Blose just knows whoops! He led early. Then about three laps in, Justin Cooper nailed the set and also unlocked the biggest rhythms, and he went to the top, as he usually does. There were a lot of eyes on Cameron McAdoo to see how he would look after last Tuesday’s crash. His first two laps looked rough, but then he nailed the whoops, and sailed up to second-quickest. He looked good!
In the 450s, Cooper Webb has a point to prove. The whoops have been a real problem for him here in Atlanta, and with these whoops looking even tougher today, Coop was ready to flex and show he has a fix. He hammered the whoops on the first lap, even passing noted whoop master Jason Anderson. Webb, not known as a practice time hero, stood on top of the board early.
Then the next obstacle appeared--the whoops started to break down. The whoops started to form some cups and ruts, and the feel changed, and then Webb wasn’t as strong. Anderson ended up on top ahead of Roczen, which is basically the way practice looked on Tuesday. Eli Tomac was on the track but his transponder didn’t record any times, so we don’t know where the defending champion stands. He looked fine, though.
In 450 B, Brandon Hartranft is back after missing the first two events here. He was 11th fastest in this session. Alex Ray was on top, followed by Nick Schmidt and AJ Catanzaro.
Timed Practice
This big supercross track is in full bloom. It’s rare that you watch a supercross these days and marvel at the size of the jumps—we’re used to seeing triples and quads and all of that. This track is big, though. Riders are unlocking a single before the sand and turning it into a quad, jumping the entire sand section. This is from the 250 class! Everything just looks and feels 20 percent larger than the typical air time on a supercross track.
Yet, the speed and jumps aren’t the thing. The whoops are still the separator. There are two sets. One set is tough, but the main set is straight-up gnarly. Hunter Lawrence topped the session and said it best:
“I honestly think it’s the whoops,” said Lawrence when asked where he’s making up time. “I didn’t see what any of the other guys did, but they’re so gnarly. There’s 18 [whoops] here. The [set with] ten over here were tough, but the [set with] 18 are gnarly. We’ll try to keep picking it up and see what we can do.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dawson Ryker
|01:51.4960
|Olney, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Chance Blackburn
|01:53.8640
|Spokane, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Izaih Clark
|01:54.6290
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Chris Howell
|01:54.6810
|Spokane, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Kyle Greeson
|01:54.6950
|Knightsen, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jerry Robin
|01:46.6300
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Enzo Lopes
|01:46.6380
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Derek Kelley
|01:46.7770
|Riverside, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Dominique Thury
|01:47.0310
|Schneeberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Gared Steinke
|01:48.7270
|Woodland, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:41.0130
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|01:41.9600
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|01:42.0060
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|01:42.2260
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|01:42.2460
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
The 450 class qualifying sessions feature a recurring theme: Roczen and Anderson. On this track that means both of these guys are killing the whoops. Roczen makes ‘em look easy when he stays all the way on top, but even he chose to go around the whoops when he wasn’t on a fast lap. Cooper Webb sure looked good in the whoops when they were fresh, but it’s not as easy now that they’re getting beat up.
Chase Sexton had a good and bad session. He suffered two crashes in one lap, one was a spectacular sideways mid-air get off when his rear tire broke loose coming out of a corner, which sent him sideways off a double. Then he lost the front in a corner later in the lap. He was frustrated, but later came up for second in the session.
Eli Tomac struggled in this one, even when it looked like he was going for a heater lap he struggled in the whoops. That’s not typical for Eli.
Right now I have some really good speed in practice I’m just hitting my marks in practice it’s not like they’re crazy laps. But I need to get some starts, I’m having to do so much just to get to where I get, better starts would really help. I’m pretty sore. It was tough at the beginning of the day, but the more I ride you get the adrenaline going and it doesn’t really matter.
In the B group, Benny Bloss is still trying to get back to racing while nursing ankle injuries from Arlington. He went out for practice here on Saturday and Tuesday but didn’t race, he looks better this time. He was fasted in the session.
Freddie Noren, by the way, has announced on social media that he’s out for tonight due to an ankle injury.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|01:36.8350
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|01:37.7670
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Ken Roczen
|01:37.9780
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Dean Wilson
|01:38.7020
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:38.9570
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Benny Bloss
|01:44.2480
|Oak Grove, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Nick Schmidt
|01:45.1370
|Maryville, WA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Alex Ray
|01:45.2730
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Adam Enticknap
|01:45.6020
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Ronnie Stewart
|01:46.5120
|Easton, PA
|GasGas MC 450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Joshua Greco
|01:48.6090
|Valparaiso, IN
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Luke Neese
|01:49.5380
|Jamestown, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Vann Martin
|01:49.7110
|Houston, TX
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|01:49.9380
|Tyler, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Wilson Fleming
|01:51.2910
|New Canaan, CT
|Honda CRF250R