Tickets for Opening Three Rounds of 2021 Pro Motocross Now on Sale

Morgantown, West Virginia—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets for the opening three rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now on sale. Due to ongoing mitigation measures surrounding COVID-19 fan attendance at each of these events will be at a limited capacity, while the paddock will be closed to spectators.

The season will kick off in Southern California, in the heart of the motocross industry, with a Memorial Day Weekend showcase from Pala’s Fox Raceway on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National. The following weekend, the championship begins the month of June with its annual visit to the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park, just outside of Denver, on Saturday, June 5, with the Thunder Valley National. After observing the first break in action of the 2021 season racing will resume at legendary High Point Raceway for its traditional Father’s Day celebration on the Pennsylvania and West Virginia border on Saturday, June 19, with the 44th running of the High Point National.