Tickets for Opening Three Rounds of 2021 Pro Motocross Now on Sale
Morgantown, West Virginia—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets for the opening three rounds of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now on sale. Due to ongoing mitigation measures surrounding COVID-19 fan attendance at each of these events will be at a limited capacity, while the paddock will be closed to spectators.
The season will kick off in Southern California, in the heart of the motocross industry, with a Memorial Day Weekend showcase from Pala’s Fox Raceway on Saturday, May 29, with the Fox Raceway I National. The following weekend, the championship begins the month of June with its annual visit to the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park, just outside of Denver, on Saturday, June 5, with the Thunder Valley National. After observing the first break in action of the 2021 season racing will resume at legendary High Point Raceway for its traditional Father’s Day celebration on the Pennsylvania and West Virginia border on Saturday, June 19, with the 44th running of the High Point National.
“The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be upon us before we know it and we’re eager to get back to the sport’s most iconic and historic venues, back in front of our incredibly passionate and loyal fans, and back to what makes this the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series,” exclaimed Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The past year has been a challenging one for all of us, but true to our nature we persevered and are optimistic about what lies ahead for the 2021 season. We’re excited to see Fox Raceway, Thunder Valley, and High Point up and running in preparation for their events, and we look forward to making similar announcements for the remainder of the tracks on the schedule in the near future.”
The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again consist of a 12-round season to crown a pair of AMA National Champions across two classes of competition. In the 450 Class, the world’s most high profile riders will look to capture the Edison Dye Cup, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne serves as defending champion. In the 250 Class, a wide open field of both young and experienced talent will converge to pursue the vacant Gary Jones Cup, led by former champion and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing rider Jeremy Martin and past winners like Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire, and Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence.
Tickets to additional rounds of the 2021 season will be announced in the coming weeks.
