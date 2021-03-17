Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX class, Muc-Off Honda's Mitchell Harrison grabbed the early lead in the main event. He went on to lead the first five laps before Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence took over the race lead with a two-for-one pass on both Harrison and Jalek Swoll, who was running in second place. Lawrence went on to lead the remainder of the main event before taking his first career main event win. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Swoll held on to finish second (his first career podium finish) and Phoenix Racing Honda's Kyle Peters claimed the final spot on the podium. With his win and Cameron McAdoo being penalized three positions for cutting the track, Lawrence takes over the 250SX West Region points lead.

The 450SX class saw top three championship contenders Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen start the race in the top three positions. Webb held off a few charges from Tomac until the defending SX Champion made mistake in a turn entering the whoops, which allowed Webb to open a gap. When the checkered flag flew, all three riders remained in the position they started in: Webb in first, Tomac in second, and Roczen in third. The win was Webb's fifth of the season and the 16th of his 450SX career, and gives the #2 a 12-point advantage over Roczen in the championship standings.