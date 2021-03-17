Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Watch: Arlington 2 SX Highlights

March 17, 2021 9:20am

Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports

In the 250SX class, Muc-Off Honda's Mitchell Harrison grabbed the early lead in the main event. He went on to lead the first five laps before Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence took over the race lead with a two-for-one pass on both Harrison and Jalek Swoll, who was running in second place. Lawrence went on to lead the remainder of the main event before taking his first career main event win. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Swoll held on to finish second (his first career podium finish) and Phoenix Racing Honda's Kyle Peters claimed the final spot on the podium. With his win and Cameron McAdoo being penalized three positions for cutting the track, Lawrence takes over the 250SX West Region points lead.

The 450SX class saw top three championship contenders Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen start the race in the top three positions. Webb held off a few charges from Tomac until the defending SX Champion made mistake in a turn entering the whoops, which allowed Webb to open a gap. When the checkered flag flew, all three riders remained in the position they started in: Webb in first, Tomac in second, and Roczen in third. The win was Webb's fifth of the season and the 16th of his 450SX career, and gives the #2 a 12-point advantage over Roczen in the championship standings.

Supercross

Arlington 2 (West) - 250SX West Main Event

AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 18 Laps0:53.013 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jalek Swoll +05.1330:53.669 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Kyle Peters +06.3170:53.980 Greensboro, NC United States Honda CRF250R
4Garrett Marchbanks +09.7750:53.911 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Justin Cooper +11.1250:53.468 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Mitchell Harrison +13.7140:53.753 Lansing, MI United States Honda CRF250R
7Jordon Smith
+17.1250:54.223 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
8Chris Blose +25.6060:54.511 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
9Nate Thrasher +27.9250:53.980 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Cameron McAdoo +27.9250:53.482 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

Arlington 2 (West) - 450SX Main Event

AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 24 Laps0:52.262 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Eli Tomac +04.6340:52.303 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Ken Roczen +07.8820:52.509 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Justin Barcia +19.9770:52.945 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Chase Sexton +24.7450:52.681 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
6Aaron Plessinger +28.8510:53.090 Hamilton, OH United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Jason Anderson +28.8510:52.492 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Dylan Ferrandis +38.5030:52.962 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
9Martin Davalos +43.8120:53.485 Quito Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
10Dean Wilson +45.6570:54.314 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
