Watch: Arlington 2 SX Highlights
Video courtesy of NBC Motorsports
In the 250SX class, Muc-Off Honda's Mitchell Harrison grabbed the early lead in the main event. He went on to lead the first five laps before Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence took over the race lead with a two-for-one pass on both Harrison and Jalek Swoll, who was running in second place. Lawrence went on to lead the remainder of the main event before taking his first career main event win. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Swoll held on to finish second (his first career podium finish) and Phoenix Racing Honda's Kyle Peters claimed the final spot on the podium. With his win and Cameron McAdoo being penalized three positions for cutting the track, Lawrence takes over the 250SX West Region points lead.
The 450SX class saw top three championship contenders Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen start the race in the top three positions. Webb held off a few charges from Tomac until the defending SX Champion made mistake in a turn entering the whoops, which allowed Webb to open a gap. When the checkered flag flew, all three riders remained in the position they started in: Webb in first, Tomac in second, and Roczen in third. The win was Webb's fifth of the season and the 16th of his 450SX career, and gives the #2 a 12-point advantage over Roczen in the championship standings.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|18 Laps
|0:53.013
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jalek Swoll
|+05.133
|0:53.669
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Kyle Peters
|+06.317
|0:53.980
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|+09.775
|0:53.911
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|+11.125
|0:53.468
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|+13.714
|0:53.753
|Lansing, MI
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|
Jordon Smith
|+17.125
|0:54.223
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Chris Blose
|+25.606
|0:54.511
|Phoenix, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|+27.925
|0:53.980
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Cameron McAdoo
|+27.925
|0:53.482
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|24 Laps
|0:52.262
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|+04.634
|0:52.303
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Ken Roczen
|+07.882
|0:52.509
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Barcia
|+19.977
|0:52.945
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|+24.745
|0:52.681
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|+28.851
|0:53.090
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Jason Anderson
|+28.851
|0:52.492
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+38.503
|0:52.962
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Martin Davalos
|+43.812
|0:53.485
|Quito
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Dean Wilson
|+45.657
|0:54.314
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450