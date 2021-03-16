Jason Weigandt has chores to do after a weekend riding dirt bikes. Hmmmm....how about we stop and talk about tonight's supercross instead? Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back at Arlington for round 11, a pivotal fight between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb looms with the points lead in the balance. In the bigger picture, Weigandt compares the points after 10 races last year and this year. The results are much different than you would expect.

