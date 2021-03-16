Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn

XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski

Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger

250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown

Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth

XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski

Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson

250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo

Live Now
Supercross
Arlington 2
Articles
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Nick Schmidt
  2. Justin Starling
  3. Logan Karnow

250SX West Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Hunter Lawrence

Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Arlington 2 & 2020 Points Versus 2021

March 16, 2021 3:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt has chores to do after a weekend riding dirt bikes. Hmmmm....how about we stop and talk about tonight's supercross instead? Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back at Arlington for round 11, a pivotal fight between Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb looms with the points lead in the balance. In the bigger picture, Weigandt compares the points after 10 races last year and this year. The results are much different than you would expect.

The Weege Show supercross preview is backed by the Honda Talon Sport Side by Side. Any one of the models would like great in Weege's garage, be it the long-travel R model, the nimble and narrow X, the Fox Live Valve edition with the trick shocks, or the long four-seat models. See how life is better Side by Side with the Honda Talon.

The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now