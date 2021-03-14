Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Racer X Films: Arlington 1 Race Examination

March 14, 2021 2:30pm | by:

Gate selection may have never been more crucial than at last night's Arlington 1 Supercross where close lap times and a short start straight meant getting out front early was a premium. Cooper Webb excelled at that while Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac did not. Jason Anderson also had himself a wild night with a of couple run-ins with Malcolm Stewart and Dylan Ferrandis.

Rookie Seth Hammaker claimed his first career 250SX main event victory in just his third start while his teammate Jordon Smith went for a couple of wild rides. Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper had a close battle to settle the final step on the podium resulting in a late crash for Cooper. All of that and more are discussed right here on this week's Race Examination!

Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

