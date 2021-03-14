Gate selection may have never been more crucial than at last night's Arlington 1 Supercross where close lap times and a short start straight meant getting out front early was a premium. Cooper Webb excelled at that while Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac did not. Jason Anderson also had himself a wild night with a of couple run-ins with Malcolm Stewart and Dylan Ferrandis.

Rookie Seth Hammaker claimed his first career 250SX main event victory in just his third start while his teammate Jordon Smith went for a couple of wild rides. Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper had a close battle to settle the final step on the podium resulting in a late crash for Cooper. All of that and more are discussed right here on this week's Race Examination!

Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.