Ellenton, Florida—Tickets are officially on sale for the final two rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. Rounds 16 and 17 of the 2021 series will take place on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Supercross returns to Salt Lake City after a historical seven race run that took place in May and June of last year. Supercross was one of the first sports to create what is now widely known as a bubble environment and subsequently became the first sport to complete its season after being halted by the pandemic. Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, the Utah Department of Health Services, Utah’s Governor Gary R. Herbert and the Utah Sports Commission all played an integral role in making this happen and the series is looking forward to going back to the “State of Sport” to race these final two races of 2021 with fans in attendance.

"Last year's monumental 'bubble' hosting of the final seven races of Supercross in Utah was pivotal to its return to sport last spring," said Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins. “Being able to allow fans to return to Rice-Eccles Stadium this year to cheer on the best riders in the world is going to add tremendous excitement to the final two races. The Utah Sports Commission is proud to be playing a key role in bringing Supercross back to Utah: The State of Sport."

The Salt Lake City 7, to which these races are now known, were the first in the sports' history to not include fans as these races were made-for-tv only and also featured for the first time – weekday racing, which has now been adopted throughout the 2021 season in the form of triple-headers. Four triple-headers were part of this season’s schedule – Houston and Indianapolis, already raced, and Arlington and Atlanta, upcoming in the next few weeks.

Eli Tomac earned his first career, premiere class championship over Cooper Webb, who was nick-named “the Wednesday Wonder” as he won every weekday race at the Salt Lake City 7 and long-time competitor Ken Roczen. Currently, Roczen leads the 2021 points battle but is closely followed by both Webb and Tomac which should create some dramatic racing at the final two events in Salt Lake City.

With Salt Lake City playing host to the 2020 season finale, it became the eighth different venue to host a 450SX Class finale in 47 seasons of racing. Rounds 16 and 17 of the 2021 season will mark the 19th and 20th Supercross events to be held in Salt Lake City since the series first arrived there in 2001. Ricky Carmichael won that first race, but Ryan Villopoto would become the winningest racer in the city by taking the checkered flag in 2009, 2011, and 2013. If defending champion Eli Tomac wishes to join Villopoto, he will need to take the win in both rounds in 2021.

Tickets for the 2021 Salt Lake City rounds go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in the city’s local time zone. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets today, March 9 through March 15, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today's live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at Rice-Eccles Stadium to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about the stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their website – Rice-Eccles Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. View more information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness.

FanFest is currently scheduled to take place at both Salt Lake City rounds as the expansive outside footprint will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times:

Salt Lake City Round 16 – Saturday, April 24, 2021