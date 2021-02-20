Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule

KTM to Provide Ready to Race Trackside Support for 2021 GNCC Season

February 20, 2021 8:00am | by:
KTM to Provide Ready to Race Trackside Support for 2021 GNCC Season

KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce the return of its Trackside Support program for the 2021 season, where the brand will provide READY TO RACE technical service and parts support to KTM racers at all 13 rounds of the GNCC series.

Kicking off this weekend at round one at Big Buck in Union, South Carolina, the Trackside Support semi will be located on vendor row, where KTM’s professional technicians will be prepared to sell OEM parts and offer labor service to KTM racers at no additional cost.

Motorsports Marketing, Meg Argubright:

"From novice racers to professional privateers, we are extremely excited to return this season to support KTM racers in the GNCC series and support this season’s champions in the making.”

Additionally, KTM offers a podium-focused race rewards contingency program for amateur and professional KTM racers in the 2021 GNCC Series. Amateurs can earn rewards in the form of KTM dealer credit that can be used at any participating KTM Dealer and for Pro racers, KTM offers a competitive earning potential in the form of a KTM Debit Card.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now