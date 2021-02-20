KTM to Provide Ready to Race Trackside Support for 2021 GNCC Season

KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce the return of its Trackside Support program for the 2021 season, where the brand will provide READY TO RACE technical service and parts support to KTM racers at all 13 rounds of the GNCC series.

Kicking off this weekend at round one at Big Buck in Union, South Carolina, the Trackside Support semi will be located on vendor row, where KTM’s professional technicians will be prepared to sell OEM parts and offer labor service to KTM racers at no additional cost.

Motorsports Marketing, Meg Argubright:

"From novice racers to professional privateers, we are extremely excited to return this season to support KTM racers in the GNCC series and support this season’s champions in the making.”

Additionally, KTM offers a podium-focused race rewards contingency program for amateur and professional KTM racers in the 2021 GNCC Series. Amateurs can earn rewards in the form of KTM dealer credit that can be used at any participating KTM Dealer and for Pro racers, KTM offers a competitive earning potential in the form of a KTM Debit Card.