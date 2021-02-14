He didn't want to do it, but Jason Weigandt has to say it. Monster Energy Supercross is Monster Energy Startcross. Rider's with bad days had good nights simply by nailing the start, and Cooper Webb managed to pull some momentum from Ken Roczen by getting ahead of him early. Weigandt provides some analysis here.

The Weege Show Post-Race Review is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. Make your bike plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction with made in the USA Gold Valves. Racetech.com everybody!