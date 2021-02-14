Watch: Orlando 1 Highlights
February 14, 2021 1:00pm
The seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Saturday night. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned his second main event win of the season, Colt Nichols claimed second place, and Christian Craig finished third, despite crashing hard in his heat race and having to race the LCQ.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
Orlando 1 (East) - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jett Lawrence
|19 Laps
|0:50.011
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Colt Nichols
|+01.118
|0:50.061
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Christian Craig
|+19.403
|0:50.347
|Hemet, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|+33.140
|0:50.437
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+47.635
|0:51.597
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
In the 450SX main event, Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb claimed his second main event win of the season, holding off Ken Roczen. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia battled over the final podium spot but eventually Osborne claimed the spot when the checkered flag flew.
You can watch highlights below.
Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
Orlando 1 (East) - 450SX Main EventFebruary 13, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|25 Laps
|0:49.976
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|+00.943
|0:50.194
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Zach Osborne
|+06.256
|0:50.170
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Justin Barcia
|+06.679
|0:50.022
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|+17.137
|0:50.242
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450