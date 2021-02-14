Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
February 14, 2021 1:00pm
Watch: Orlando 1 Highlights

The seventh round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Saturday night. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence earned his second main event win of the season, Colt Nichols claimed second place, and Christian Craig finished third, despite crashing hard in his heat race and having to race the LCQ.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Supercross

Orlando 1 (East) - 250SX East Main Event

February 13, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence
19 Laps0:50.011 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Colt Nichols +01.1180:50.061 Muskogee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Christian Craig +19.4030:50.347 Hemet, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda +33.1400:50.437 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Mitchell Oldenburg +47.6350:51.597 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
In the 450SX main event, Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb claimed his second main event win of the season, holding off Ken Roczen. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia battled over the final podium spot but eventually Osborne claimed the spot when the checkered flag flew.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Supercross

Orlando 1 (East) - 450SX Main Event

February 13, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 25 Laps0:49.976 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Ken Roczen +00.9430:50.194 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Zach Osborne +06.2560:50.170 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
4Justin Barcia +06.6790:50.022 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Eli Tomac +17.1370:50.242 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
