With just five laps remaining in last Saturday’s Indianapolis 1 Supercross, race-leader Ken Roczen jumped off the track while trying to negotiate the tricky double over the start. The Honda HRC rider was then forced to skirt around the backside of the berm between two lanes and come back on the track next to the wall jump. The time lost was enough for Eli Tomac to be virtually side by side with Roczen as he re-entered the track prompting a rare moment.

Instead of pinning it back on the track to ensure he regained the lead, Roczen instead slowed and raised his hand in a gesture to let Tomac and the AMA know that he was purposely relinquishing the lead. He wanted to prove beyond doubt that he didn’t gain time off the track, otherwise he could take on a penalty that could cost him the win, regardless.

As soon as Tomac grabbed the lead, Roczen put his head back down and kept right on the defending champion. Just three corners later, Roczen pounced when Tomac swung wide in a sweeper to regain the lead that he would hold for the remaining five laps to claim his first victory of 2021.