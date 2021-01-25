Round three of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place on Saturday tonight. In the 250SX class, right out of the gates it was points leader Christian Craig who opened up a lead of several bike lengths on the pack within the first few turns. Craig’s Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Colt Nichols ran in second and kept Craig in check throughout a majority of the race. Craig led the first 14 laps before Nichols was finally able to catch up to his teammate and make a move for the lead. Nichols led for about three turns late on the 15th lap of the race but Craig quickly returned to the lead after a hard charge through the whoops led to a clean block pass on his teammate in the following 180-degree turn. The two teammates battled back and forth section after section until Nichols was finally able to claim the lead again for the final time on the 17th lap. He would then lead the final four laps with a comfortable gap over Craig to take his first main event win of the season, becoming the third 250SX main event winner in the first three rounds.

You can watch highlights below.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.