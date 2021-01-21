The third round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Houston, Texas. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie “broke something little” in his back in his last practice session before heading to Houston. He plans to be back in 2021, but it won’t be for at least a few weeks. The team initially said the hope was that Anstie could be back by Indianapolis.

Justin Bogle – BACK, HIP, KNEE | IN

Comment: The season hasn’t been kind to Bogle so far. He had a big crash in qualifying at the opener and got caught up in another crash in his heat race at H2. Hopefully the black cloud doesn’t follow him into H3.