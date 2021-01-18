The second round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place tomorrow in Houston. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.
450SX
Max Anstie – BACK | OUT
Comment: Anstie “broke something little” in his back in his last practice session before heading to Houston. He plans to be back in 2021, but it won’t be for at least a few weeks. The team initially said the hope was that Anstie could be back by Indianapolis.
Justin Bogle – BACK, HIP, KNEE | TBD
Comment: Bogle had a big crash during qualifying on Saturday and, on account of being pretty banged up, wasn’t able to race. The plan is for Bogle to return to action for H2.
Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McElrath will return to racing in Orlando after separating his shoulder before the season.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller plans on returning to racing in Orlando. He’s been on the sidelines due to a wrist injury suffered during the summer.
250SX East Region
Enzo Lopes – WRIST | TBD
Comment: Lopes hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1 and didn’t make it to the night show. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word on his status for H2. Check back periodically—we’ll post updates as they filter in.
Jess Pettis - KNEE | OUT
Comment: Pettis tweaked his knee during qualifying on Saturday and missed H1. He'll sit out for H2, and is waiting on the results of an MRI to determine his status for H3.
250SX West Region
First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.
Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing hopes Brown, who suffered a knee injury last summer, will be ready to race when the 250SX West Region begins.
Derek Drake – Femur | OUT
Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.
Mason Gonzales – Leg, Ankle | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season after sustaining a broken tibia/fibula and talus in his ankle.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.