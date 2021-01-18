Justin Bogle – BACK, HIP, KNEE | TBD

Comment: Bogle had a big crash during qualifying on Saturday and, on account of being pretty banged up, wasn’t able to race. The plan is for Bogle to return to action for H2.

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: McElrath will return to racing in Orlando after separating his shoulder before the season.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller plans on returning to racing in Orlando. He’s been on the sidelines due to a wrist injury suffered during the summer.

250SX East Region

Enzo Lopes – WRIST | TBD

Comment: Lopes hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1 and didn’t make it to the night show. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word on his status for H2. Check back periodically—we’ll post updates as they filter in.

Jess Pettis - KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis tweaked his knee during qualifying on Saturday and missed H1. He'll sit out for H2, and is waiting on the results of an MRI to determine his status for H3.