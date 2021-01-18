Anyone leaving the opener legitimately scratching their head or was the entire night too unpredictable?

The only rider I think has reason to wonder is Cooper Webb. He just looked a bit off. Once he got a holeshot, his heat race win seemed to be an almost certainty, yet he wasn’t able to seal the deal. His main event ride just felt a bit uninspired, too. It didn’t feel like the Cooper Webb we are used to. Obviously Tomac had a bad finish but it's hard to make a real judgement on his riding since he was involved in a few incidents as we mentioned above.

Is this the year it all comes together for Christian Craig?

It could be! Wow, he looked great. If he can take that confidence and roll it forward, he will be a force in this 250 East Region. I am still very high on Austin Forkner’s chances but Craig served notice that 2021 is a new year. We have to be careful with drawing conclusions from one race but that was an unbelievably great way to debut at Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing.

Thoughts on Max Vohland's debut?

I think it was exactly what he needed! Max was not hired for immediate success. They have a long term plan for him that will require patience. He didn’t look out of place and a top ten at your first race is nothing to sneeze at. I think the pace will start to “slow down” a bit for him, much like a college quarterback moving to the NFL. I was just looking for a drama free weekend to get the ball rolling and that’s exactly what he delivered.