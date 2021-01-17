Welcome back to Race eXamination for the 2021 season where we highlight some of the key moments during the race and determine what exactly happened in each situation.

From Houston 1, we have a lot to talk about. Whether it was the battle for the lead late in the race between Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia, or the strange double contact between Eli Tomac and Vince Friese, the 450SX class sure packed a punch for the opener.

The 250SX class had some great racing as well with perfect racecraft being displayed by Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence running into troubles late. All that and more on this edition of Race eXamination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

