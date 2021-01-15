GNCC Racing’s Behind the Bars Returns to RacerTV.com

Next on the agenda will be the 2011 Steele Creek ATV race, which had several lead changes throughout the race eventually setting up a close and intense race down to the wire for the overall win. Adam McGill, Chris Bithell and Taylor Kiser would continue to battle through the final stages of the race, all the way through the final grass track section and all the way to the final turn!

“Launching Behind the Bars in 2020 was a blast,” said Jared Bolton. “Getting together with great hosts and some really talented racers throughout the years makes for an awesome show. It’s going to be fun to get these things back rolling as we gear up for the 2021 race season.”

Week three will look at the 2010 John Penton motorcycle race, an extremely muddy race where Cory Buttrick and Josh Strang would battle back-and-forth. Riders would not only put their machines, but themselves to the test throughout the race. Buttrick, an Ohio native, would continue to battle with Strang down to the late stages of the race hungry to win in front of his hometown crowd.

On February 4th the 2006 Big Buck ATV Behind the Bars episode will premiere. This episode will take a look back at William Yokley and Michael Houston swapping the lead position throughout the race with Bill Balance sneaking through the pack. Chris Borich and Duane Johnson also make an appearance as they make their way into a top five finishing position.

The 2001 Okeechobee motorcycle race will be the final Behind the Bars episode before the 2021 GNCC Racing season begins. The Okeechobee motorcycle race will take a look back as Pro Motocross racer, Larry Ward made a special appearance and ran in contention for the win throughout the race. Other racers like Shane Watts, Mike Kiedrowski and Steve Hatch would run at the front of the pack battling back-and-forth until the checkered flag flew.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.