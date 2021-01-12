2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Team Announced
Spokane, Wash.—In December 2020, the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team announced the addition of Shane McElrath to its 450-program following his successful 2020 season in both Supercross and Motocross that included a second-place overall finish in the 250SX West championship and a third-place overall finish in the AMA Pro Motocross series. The 2021 season will be McElrath’s inaugural year participating in the big bike class, making him one to watch as he displays his talent and skill amongst the group of highly talented 450 riders.
Other new faces joining the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team include veteran 450 riders Benny Bloss and Broc Tickle, who possess experience, maturity, and confidence that is sure to show in their results. Having the opportunity to work with the team on a full training and bike development program from the beginning is sure to set these riders up to have the most successful 450 seasons in their professional career.
Rounding out the lineup is team veteran Vince Friese. Friese, who is known for his impressive starts, will be one to watch in 2021 as he is riding with more confidence than ever before and is sure to be seen leading the pack.
2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team photo SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda #12 Shane McElrath SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda #20 Broc Tickle SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda #37 Benny Bloss SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda #40 Vince Friese SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
The 2021 season also brings new supporters to the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda effort as we welcome two new lead sponsors from within the motorcycle industry. It is our pleasure to announce that we have entered partnerships with MotoSport.com, one of the leading online retailers of parts and gear for the powersports industry, and GoPro, a provider of cameras, apps, and accessories with more than 26 million cameras sold in 100+ companies.
Returning lead sponsors include Bullfrog Spas, manufacturer of the world’s only luxury hot tubs with the patented JetPak Therapy System™, and widely regarded as the fastest-growing luxury hot tub manufacturer globally and Leatt, a global provider of rider safety equipment and apparel that is independently backed by science and testing and trusted by some of the fastest riders in the world. Following a successful partnership in 2020, Leatt and the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team have agreed to a multi-year partnership.
Also returning as the team’s title sponsor is Smartop Spa Cover, the revolutionary hardcover for hot tubs designed to be long-lasting, high performing, environmentally friendly and, one hundred percent American made.
While many were anxious to exit the craziness that 2020 delivered, the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team was excited about the new faces, new look, and new partnerships the year produced.