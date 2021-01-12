2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Team Announced

Spokane, Wash.—In December 2020, the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team announced the addition of Shane McElrath to its 450-program following his successful 2020 season in both Supercross and Motocross that included a second-place overall finish in the 250SX West championship and a third-place overall finish in the AMA Pro Motocross series. The 2021 season will be McElrath’s inaugural year participating in the big bike class, making him one to watch as he displays his talent and skill amongst the group of highly talented 450 riders.

Other new faces joining the Smartop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts | Honda team include veteran 450 riders Benny Bloss and Broc Tickle, who possess experience, maturity, and confidence that is sure to show in their results. Having the opportunity to work with the team on a full training and bike development program from the beginning is sure to set these riders up to have the most successful 450 seasons in their professional career.

Rounding out the lineup is team veteran Vince Friese. Friese, who is known for his impressive starts, will be one to watch in 2021 as he is riding with more confidence than ever before and is sure to be seen leading the pack.