Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 250SX Regions

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced the 250SX Regions that its riders will compete on in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This is big news considering some of the larger factory 250 teams wait until the season-opening round to announce which riders are racing which 250SX Region. Therefore, this announcements comes as a surprise—but a much appreciated one.

In an Instagram post today, Kawasaki announced that Austin Forkner and Jo Shimoda will compete in 250SX East Region and Cameron McAdoo, Jordon Smith, and rookie Seth Hammaker will race in the 250SX West Region.

Forkner and Shimoda will lineup this weekend when the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship begins in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, January 16. Then, at the Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20, the 250SX West Region will kick off, and McAdoo, Smith, and Hammaker will make their respective 2021 debuts. The Orlando 2 Supercross will also mark Hammaker's pro debut