Look, 2020 was not a good year. The world is trying to figure out what exactly is going on. Many people are balancing the emotions of feeling scared or angry. We need someone to bring peace, calmness and good vibes to our lives. Someone to cheer us up. Someone to find the positive. So, Racer X Online is proud to present a new Friday column from everyone’s favorite lovable grump, “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti. Phil will be here to answer your questions every week, spreading good cheer and absolutely, positively unPhiltered advice. Get ready to make Phil a part of your solution to every problem. It’s UnPhiltered Fridays right here at Racer X!

You might remember Racer X running Friday advice from the always-unfiltered David Pingree for years. We're hoping Phil serves as a suitable replacement.

To prime you for this new feature, here’s a Monday morning example of how Phil interacts with his own friends, courtesy of the PulpMX Show a few days ago. During the show, Phil battled it out with his buddies, including racers Cooper Webb and Alex Martin, celebrity moto trainer Seth Rarick, and ace bicycle shop buddy Travis “Diggs” Beam. They all called in to give Phil a piece of their mind. Phil fired right back!

By the way, Phil, the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Champion in Canada, plans to return to racing in the U.S. this summer in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Send your questions to Phil Nicoletti via phil@racerxonline.com. Here is the first installment of UnPhiltered.

Phil to Cooper Webb: I can’t wait to roadblock the #&*!* out of you in the summer time. Everyone else can go by me but I’m roadblocking, cross jumping and swerving you.

Cooper Webb: We got the breaking news last week that Phil was coming back to America to race outdoors. And the first thing Phil said was that he can’t wait to holeshot me and just hold me up as long as he can and let everyone else by.

Phil: Yeah, and I have no problems putting my bike right through that Red Bull KTM truck either, if that’s what it comes to. Coop won’t press charges so I’m good.

We then changed the subject to Cooper’s wedding during the off-season. Phil wasn’t the best man, but he feels like he did much more work than the actual best man, Seth Rarick, who is also trainer at Baker’s Factory.

Phil: I might as well have been [best man]! I pretty much had to do everything because his best man was worthless! Seth [Rarick] was horrible! Useless! Couldn’t do anything! We were going to go to New Orleans, rent a houseboat. Hurricane comes, Seth is like “Dude, I don’t know what to do?” He’s calling me, my chick sets us up with a nice house on Lake Norman, and we worked everything out. Seth did nothing. Then, we go out as boys, Seth sees a chick and he’s locked in. Game on, he would dedicate five hours to her, and we were over here on our own.

Cooper Webb: He [Seth] sure had the suits dialed in!

Phil: For sure. Seth gets the suits late, and then he’s like, “Hey man, I don’t have anyone to iron the suits!” I’m like, “You’re in California, someone should be able to do it!” So, he’s got all these suits hung up at the house and I have to iron every single one of them. He’s the worst dude on the planet to get to do anything.