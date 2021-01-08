Phoenix Racing Honda Begins AMA Arenacross Title Defense Tonight

Cullin Park, who recently signed on with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team, will race the 2020 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series with the Phoenix Racing Honda team. Since Michael Lindsay’s FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team is based out of the West Coast, at the 49th Annual Mini O's in Florida in November Park was pitted out of the Phoenix Racing Honda (an East Coast-based team) rig. The team worked closely to support Park at the Mini O's event and it appears they close relationship will continue as the Florida native will be competing on a Phoenix Racing Honda CRF250R alongside of 2020 series champion Kyle Peters starting at the opening round tonight.

Below is the full press release from Honda:

This evening at Mississippi State University, Phoenix Racing Honda will compete in the first round of the 2021 AMA Arenacross series, with Kyle Peters wearing the defending champion's No. 1 plate on his CRF250R race machine.

A North Carolina native, Peters was dominant in last year's series, notching 13 main-event victories and never finishing off the podium. He's eager to defend his crown in AMA Arenacross, and he also plans to campaign the AMA Supercross 250SX West series this season.

Peters is joined at Phoenix Racing Honda by Florida rider Cullin Park (No. 43), who has compiled an impressive list of successes as an amateur racer. In addition to racing AMA Arenacross, the 19-year-old will continue competing in big amateur events.