2021 Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier Venue and Date Changes Announced

January 7, 2021 11:25am | by:
In the Southeast Region the Area Qualifier previously scheduled for March 13 & 14 at WW Ranch will now be held on February 27 & 28 at Orlando MX Park.

In South Central the Three Palms qualifier has changed their dates from April 10 & 11 to the weekend before, April 3 & 4.

Additions have been made in the Mid-West, Northwest and Southwest Regions:

Mid-West: Saturday, Feb. 27 – Riverfront MX Park, Marysville, CA
Northwest: Sunday, Feb. 28 – Riverfront MX Park, Marysville, CA
Southwest: May 22 & 23 – Sandia MX @ Moriarty, Moriarty, NM

Keep up-to-date with schedule and event changes on www.mxsports.com.

Main Image by Spencer Owens

