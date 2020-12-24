Pro Perspective (JASON THOMAS)

We are officially on the three-week countdown to Houston. For the riders, they have been mired in the depths of boot camp for over a month. Run, ride, cycle, rinse, repeat. The monotony of boot camp is only surpassed by its strain on the body. With only a few weeks to go, though, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

In a normal year, this would mark the end of the most strenuous work. The next two weeks would start a tapering phase that would have riders ready to go for the first weekend of January. This year's mid-January start will likely have riders extending their workload into next week and through New Years' Day. The length of boot camp will remain the same, the calendar just moved a bit. And with the late end to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, this move was likely for the best.

The next few weeks get interesting for the riders as they will see some of the hard work reflected in their fitness and riding form. As they ease off, their bodies will recover and bounce back in a big way. The perpetual drag they feel each morning will be replaced by a pep in their step. They are approaching the end of the toughest time of the season. For me, it couldn't come quickly enough. Although I knew the importance, it was never a fun experience to relentlessly beat your body and mind into submission. The days are drawing near, though, gentlemen. Thoughts will shift from next week's motos to next week's travel. Those who suffered in November and December will be rewarded throughout the spring. Those who coasted in November and December will suffer throughout the spring. As they say, you can suffer now or you can suffer later, but there will be suffering. Thankfully for those who have been diligently working for over a month, it's almost over.

Moto Meets Golf? (DC)

We got a note from our friend Jordan Hoover about a cool new video that just dropped. We even posted it in last week’s Racerhead, it's called Lost World, created by the original creators of The Viewing, featuring Darryn Durham. This latest film combines free-riding and golf, and here's the general description:

"During quarantine this summer while trail-riding, Mike Legrand (The Viewing) and Patrick Farris (now of Euforeia Golf) discovered a scenic and abandoned golf course nestled in the rolling hills of Pittsburgh. Given that nearly every moto head dreams of riding a golf course, they recognized they were staring at a once in a lifetime opportunity. So they decided to do what they have always done, and make a film about this forgotten paradise with the goal to combine the two worlds that have been the inspiration behind Euforeia, golf and moto." Euforeia is the company Farris founded, which is described as "an alternative golf brand that was formed as a vehicle to smash barriers, push boundaries, and challenge prosaic thinking in golf through creativity, innovation, and an unquenchable thirst for the game."

Given our proximity as well as our love of abandoned places, we're going to have to go find this place next spring!