“I definitely could have, but at the time I was thinking, ‘Okay, it’s only round two,’” Brayton explained to us. “It wasn’t a coincidence. I had felt good all pre-season with the JGR guys. I was third fastest in practice, I think. I just felt good and I thought it wasn’t going to be my only chance. I thought second was awesome and I had led a ton of laps, which was great. If I had tried it, it would have had to have been super aggressive, to the point where maybe we both go down, and then we’re 12th and 13th. So to get second and go back to the guys and go back to work, we were stoked. But looking back with hindsight, knowing I didn’t get another podium that year and ended up getting injured, now I think I would take that shot!”

Brayton has always been strong in whoops, and it’s that section of the Phoenix track that helped him stay at the front.

“That year we ran Pirellis [tires] and in pre-season testing the rear Pirelli tire was insane, especially on hard pack,” Brayton says. “It was good for me because the whoops stayed big all night, they weren’t jumpers. You had to enter them fairly fast, but if you could pick up some speed, which I did, you could make up time. That tire was good, but also that year, people forget, the Yamaha was good. I think I won several heat races that year, I was top three in points after like round six or something. We had that bike good that year, it was dialed.”

The next weekend at Anaheim, Brayton actually passed Villopoto for the lead in a heat race and went on to take the win. He finished fourth in the main event, just behind a historic battle with Chad Reed, James Stewart, and Ken Roczen. For much of 2014, he was going to another level and battling the big names.

“It was frustrating for me at times, because I was beating those guys or running with those guys at times, but maybe I just didn’t have the name, but I feel like I was over performing for what I was getting paid for at times,” says Brayton of his time with JGR. “I won heat races, even got podiums in motocross races which wasn’t even really my thing. I felt like they [JGR] were always looking over my head for who was next, and I was always thinking, ‘Hey, I’m right here. We’re doing alright.’”

Now that JGR is closed, he looks back and realizes how great the scenario was for him. Brayton still lives in North Carolina, and that’s where he met his wife and raised a family. His JGR results set him on a course he still enjoys today.

“I enjoyed my time. I’ve texted back and forth with Coy [Gibbs] a couple of times lately,” Brayton said. “I’m super grateful for him and the team. It ultimately changed the course of my life.”