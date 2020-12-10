Read Now: Rider of the Year, The Speed Men, JGRMX & Much More

Inside the February issue of Racer X magazine

Inside the February issue: Eli Tomac is the 2020 Racer X Rider of the Year. Joe Gibbs Racing MX may be gone, but its influence can be felt across the pits. Sometimes the champions aren’t always the fastest riders. On a good day, these guys could beat anyone. Todd DeHoop checks out the SoCal Vintage MX Classic at Glen Helen. 

After three years on blue, Justin Barcia hopes to make history as a founding member of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing in 2021.
The February 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Eli's Summit

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac is finally the AMA Supercross Champion, as well as Racer X’s 2020 Rider of the Year.

The February 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Faster

The speed men of the sport are impossible to forget, no matter how fleeting their moments can often be. (Read or listen)

The February 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Full Circle

Coy Gibbs’ JGRMX dream is over. Was it a success?

The February 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Somewhere In Time

Riding along with Todd DeHoop as the former factory rider heads out west—and back in time—to the SoCal Vintage MX Classic at Glen Helen.

