Train Better with CrossBox GPS Tracking
GPS-based motion tracking devices have become wildly popular training aids across all levels of the sport, from weekend warriors to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross contenders. The breadth and depth of data they provide when it comes to analyzing your on-track performance is bonkers—in the best way. Austria’s Crossbox stands at the vanguard of this ever-evolving tech, and GPS tracking system is already in use by GP favorites including Glenn Coldenhoff, Jordi Tixier, Liam Everts, and Arminas Jasikonis.
The Crossbox CBX20 GPS tracking system is specifically designed by and for motocrossers, and it shows. The high-accuracy, affordable motion sensor weighs a scant 2 oz. and mounts easily to any helmet. It records a staggering amount of data while you ride; once back in the pits, you have access to it all via a smartphone app. (Using a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth tech exclusive to Crossbox, data syncs from the tracker to your smartphone in only a minute or two for a 30-minute session.) Even better, the app is designed to work offline, so you can analyze your laps even if you don’t have an internet connection at the track—once you’re online again, your data automatically syncs to the cloud to enable the full suite of online features. No other device can do that. And while every moto tracker will give you lap and section times, Crossbox is able to show you exactly when and where you’re losing time on the track. The LapX system will even calculate your best possible lap time—and tell you which lines to hit to achieve it!
Using up-to-the-minute GNSS tech from the Swiss Ublox brand, the CBX20 processes signals from GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou satellites and updates your position on the track 20 times per second for unbeatable accuracy—down to 1/100 of a second. Your speed is recorded at every inch of the track, and your corner and entrance/exit speeds can be analyzed in depth. Brake and acceleration activity can be visualized to make sure you’re getting the most out of your corners, and jump-distance evaluation can show you the fastest combos on a track. And the Race Start Analysis feature will break down every start into individual components to show you exactly where you can find more speed. Crossbox is compatible with all common heart-rate sensors so you can track your heart rate across every section of the track as well.
All of that is great and useful, but there’s also room for some friendly competition. Every track in the system has its own leaderboard, so you can compare your best laps against others’—show them who’s the boss, or learn from areas where they got the best of you. This feature is especially valuable for clubs or teams with multiple riders: select a specific date and filter only the best laps to turn any training day into a fun, motivating competition. The Crossbox CBX20 puts an almost inexhaustible wealth of moto-knowledge right at your fingertips.
All orders to the U.S. feature delivery within 2 to 5 days, and there’s a 14-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase. Order your Crossbox CBX20 or find out more at crossboxapp.com. Be sure to follow them on on Instagram and Facebook for latest updates.