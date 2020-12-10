Train Better with CrossBox GPS Tracking

All of that is great and useful, but there’s also room for some friendly competition. Every track in the system has its own leaderboard, so you can compare your best laps against others’—show them who’s the boss, or learn from areas where they got the best of you. This feature is especially valuable for clubs or teams with multiple riders: select a specific date and filter only the best laps to turn any training day into a fun, motivating competition. The Crossbox CBX20 puts an almost inexhaustible wealth of moto-knowledge right at your fingertips.

All orders to the U.S. feature delivery within 2 to 5 days, and there’s a 14-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase. Order your Crossbox CBX20 or find out more at crossboxapp.com. Be sure to follow them on on Instagram and Facebook for latest updates.