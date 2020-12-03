Holidays are supposed to mean family time, and family time is supposed to mean love and laughter, but we all know family drama is the hottest of all. Almost everyone might act cordial, but when the whole gang gets back together it takes just one family member to make a snide remark dripping with criticism, and it’s on. Someone will respond with fully-unfiltered pent-up anger, and the argument will rage. When it’s a family argument, no one holds back!

We may be more than a month away from racing action, but our memories are long. We know the racing family is the same way. Almost everyone is cordial and puts in the laps, but occasionally things get heated and nothing is held back.

We’ve collected some classic smash ups from the past right here. Some of this stuff is unforgettable, even if you needed a quick YouTube hit to bring those memories flooding right back. Enjoy the stuffing for this week’s version of The List!

Ferrandis vs. Craig

I mean, you just knew this hit had to be on The List, right?