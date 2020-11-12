Results Archive
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Garage: Fly Racing Runway Ramp

November 12, 2020 12:50pm

Not everything in your garage needs to be the hottest new item around. As Kris Keefer explains, the Fly Racing Folding Runway Ramp has been his go to for loading and unloading his bikes for years and the sturdy design is still holding strong.

The Fly Racing Runway Ramp has the following features:

- "Foldable" – will fit in the bed of any pick-up or for security behind the seat of your pick-up

- Load rated to 750 lbs

- Both 79” & 92” lengths available

- Rubberized angle cut base for maximum slip resistance

- Rungs have extruded surface grooves for added traction

- Longer version for full-size 4x4 trucks and box vans

- Polished finish

- Extruded 6061 T6 aluminum

